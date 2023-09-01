A local judge on Friday put on hold Virgil Lee West’s request for taxpayer money to hire a crime scene expert.
West, charged with the murder of a Lorida couple in 2017, wants to hire crime scene reenactment expert Genn Bukata to prove to a jury that he fired on the couple in self-defense.
It is common practice for appointed lawyers to ask for money for a defense expert, but the state has a fee schedule that limits how much those experts can be paid. Bukata charges more than the fee schedule allows, court records show.
Defense lawyer Daniel M. Hernandez, whom the court appointed to represent West, argued for the money during a Friday hearing.
“Complex issues surrounding the use of force by Mr. West, and Florida’s Stand Your Ground Law are involved in this case and the presentation of this defense would be aided by an expert in this field,” Hernandez wrote in his request for up to $7,500 for Bukata’s time.
While Bukata charges $200 for travel and $300 an hour for his expertise, the Judicial Administrative Commission (JAC), which approves tax money for defense experts, uses a fee schedule that allows $100 an hour for expert work and $50 an hour for the expert’s travel.
The JAC turned Hernandez down July 31, writing that it “objects to any compensation rates in excess of established rates.”
To appeal the JAC’s decision, Hernandez told Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden Friday morning that Bukata – who has more than 30 years experience as a detective – is the best expert available.
Hernandez told Cowden he’d called a lot of veteran detectives in Florida seeking a crime scene expert but couldn’t find one that fit the bill. He also searched the JAC list of approved experts but found it wanting.
Hernandez, who must be ready for trial by jury selection on Nov. 27, told the judge he was running out of time. He asked Cowden to approve some funding to get Bukata started on the reenactment and come back for more money if need be, but the judge decided to pass – for now.
She asked Hernandez to review the list of JAC-approved experts again to determine if one of them can do the same job for West – at the approved rates.
She told the lawyer that she will quickly set a hearing to rule on the request after Hernandez performs that task.
West is accused of shooting Shawn Zeigler and Carrie Leaphart on July 15, 2015 – more than eight years ago. West told investigators that Zeigler and Leaphart had been threatening him and other Lorida residents long before the day of the shooting.
According to detectives, the fatal shooting occurred on White Oak Road on the east bank of Lake Istokpoga. The confrontation began when West, who was driving his pickup truck down that road, gave Leaphart – a passenger in a golf cart driven by Zeigler – the middle finger. West told police that she gave him “the finger” in return.
West has always maintained that he shot Zeigler in self-defense because he thought Zeigler was reaching behind his back for his gun. West believes a crime scene reenactor and/or ballistics expert named Glenn M. Bukata can prove West fired defensively — as someone who believed he was about to be shot. West is the longest-held murder defendant in Highlands County.