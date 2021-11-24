There’s no question that we’re all pretty done with COVID-19, but there’s also a lot of evidence that it’s not done with us. Please take basic precautions during the holidays so we all can avoid a repeat of the last couple of years.
It’s been great to finally, again, be in a lull in infections. Couple that with the fall weather and football and it feels like there’s hope in the air again. It feels like we can finally walk away from 2020 and 2021 and just live life like we used to.
But that’s what got us the massive surge of infections we saw last year.
We were in a similar place this time last year. We’d been through the craziness of early 2020 with schools shutting down and made it through the summer. Schools started back and everything was beginning to look better — well politics aside, but let’s just stay away from that for now.
People began visiting relatives they hadn’t seen in a while, traveling and doing all the things they’d missed. The result? We saw the number of new infections explode and the resulting deaths.
A lot of healthcare workers who’d just gotten a break had to go back to the front line, for the holidays.
Why did that happen? Well frankly it was because we were tired of it so we just did whatever we wanted to do. The problem with that was there were consequences. Some of those consequences cost people their lives.
Social media and political disinformation aside — here are some very real numbers from the Georgia Department of Public Health.
♦ Floyd County has seen 306 deaths, along with another 76 probable deaths, resulting from the pandemic. One third of those deaths occurred after Aug. 1, 2021.
♦ Floyd County has had 18% of its population infected — 18,412 infections — with COVID-19, nearly half of which occurred since August with the highly infectious Delta variant.
We’ve been lucky, compared to some Georgia communities.
So, please, just take a few precautions. If someone isn’t feeling well, postpone that visit. If your child has had a friend exposed to COVID, postpone that visit. Vaccinations go a long way to protect us from this virus and the resulting disease, but it’s not foolproof and it’s not an impenetrable shield for those with health problems.
Again, this reminder isn’t to scare anyone — it’s a reminder that there are a few smart and easy things we can do to keep a lid on this pandemic.
Wear your mask when you’re in close proximity to others, try and stay distanced, and clean or sanitize your hands often. Of course, get vaccinated.
The United States learned that a defunded public health system wasn’t ready for a pandemic. If this version of the coronavirus had been more virulent and deadly than it already was — it could have been disastrous.
At the same time, especially on a national level, we’ve continued to see our political leaders openly battling with our public health leadership because they didn’t like the truth of the situation. That also has to change. There’s a time for politics and shenanigans and there’s a time to get things done for the good of all Americans.
We would very much like to see legislation going into this coming year’s session to fix the death by a thousand cuts our public health system has endured.
We have the chance now to ramp preparations — and funding — back up to prepare for the very real possibility ahead of a pandemic that is with us in one way or another for years to come.
Please get vaccinated and thank you for reading.
An editorial from Rome (Georgia) News Tribune.