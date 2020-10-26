More reasons to not vote Democrat:
The 2020 Democratic Party Platform's now posted on internet:
All-encompassing, mind-boggling 92 pages on how DNC would run United States. It states exactly how DNC proposes to handle every problem faced by America, its allies’ and foes.
- (P-61) Universal healthcare & Medicaid for all Americans & illegal aliens. (Estimated 22 million illegal aliens in U.S.; DNC wants open border adding millions more to health care)
- $15 minimum wage
- (P-63) Immediate citizenship for illegals (22 million estimated in U.S.; we know nothing about backgrounds of these aliens, how many pedophiles, rapist, murderers, child-spouse abusers)
- (P-65) Free college (Who’s paying? You the taxpayer.)
- (P 71) Forgiveness of student loans (what monetary effect will this have on colleges and universities?)
- (P-62, 64 & 65) Eliminate border walls and immigration enforcement (anyone in the world can just enter the U.S. in unlimited numbers, really?)
- Make Washington D.C. the 51st state. (D.C. designated Jan. 23, 1788, in the Federalist No. 43, national capital needed to be distinct from the states, in order to provide its own maintenance and safety. Retrocession may require a constitutional amendment, district’s role as the seat of government is mandated by the District Clause of the U.S. Constitution. Retrocession could also alter the idea of a separate national capital as envisioned by the U.S. Founding Fathers.)
- (P-83) Abortion for all women and girls. (No restrictions, more killing of humans already numbering in 2019 around 42.4 million abortions worldwide; in 2017 in the U.S., 862,000 abortions were performed.)
- $70 trillion Green New Deal, where the USA would be net-zero greenhouse gas by 2050. CLOSE all coal & natural gas power plants. (Power needs of U.S cannot be met with solar and wind turbine power. International Energy Agency Data showed world energy demand growing about 1% a year for nearly 40 years. Between 2013 and 2014 it grew just under 2,000 terawatts hours. If wind turbines had to supply that growth but no more, it would take 350,000 turbines, a 2-megawatt turbine produces 0.005 megawatt hours per annum. That is 1-1/2 times as many turbines as have been built in the world. At a density of 50 acres per megawatt, for typical wind farms that many turbines would require a land mass greater than the British Isle, including Ireland.)
- Banning fracking. (Joe Biden lies; it’s on many videos where he has stated he would ban/eliminate fracking same for Kamala Harris.)
- Rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement
- Create a new federal agency of 100,000 people to trace every American. (Really!)
- (Pg 63) Declare the support for the Rights of BLM, multi-gender, and preferential treatment for gays wanting to immigrate to America (BLM is not about Blacks, it is an admitted “Marxist Organization” (Communism).
Think before you cast that vote. Is socialism what you really want for yourself, children, and grandchildren? Do you really want the government making your health decisions for you under socialized medical care?
John Nelson is a Sebring resident.