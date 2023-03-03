SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue put out a shed fire Tuesday afternoon that started from a grass/brush fire, which in turn started from an escaped pile burn.
Fire crews got the small-sized shed and brush fires put out quickly, according to the Highlands County Public Information Office. However, the fire sparked after the person watching the pile burn apparently thought it was out.
The fire call went out at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday for a home in the 100 block of Rosemary Avenue, off Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring, said HCFR Chief Laney Stearns.
Highlands officials report that the resident had a pile of yard debris burning in the backyard, and it had reduced to ash.
The resident went back inside the home, but when they returned back outside, they found the backyard on fire.
Stearns said the first units arrived on scene at 5:20 p.m. and had the call completed by 6:05 p.m. Engine 19, Rescue 19, Brush 30, Battalion Chief 2 and Division Chief 1 all responded to the incident.
Total damage was estimated at $1,000.
“Remember, just because your fire is burned down and smoldering, does not mean it’s out,” HCFR Deputy Chief Mark Ellis said.
Ellis wants residents to remember that it is illegal to burn anything other than vegetative debris on your property: no pallets, lumber, or construction materials. He said the fire can’t be larger than eight feet wide and must be at least 25 feet away from your house or brush and 150 feet from any neighbors.
In addition to those requirements, Florida Forest Service requires that the fire also be at least 50 feet from a paved public roadway. Wind speed and direction may affect the spread of the smoke and embers, and may actually preclude burning anything at all that day.
If the conditions aren’t ideal to do it safely, officials said, people should not burn. It’s too great of a risk.
Central Florida is entering a season of less rainfall, more wind and cooler nighttime temperatures, all of which will make brush and scrub more flammable. People can burn as long as no local agencies or governments have instituted a burn ban and as long as they meet setbacks established by the Florida Forest Service.
First, debris to be burned must have come from that site. It cannot be hauled in.
Second, you can burn vegetative debris, but you cannot burn biological waste, hazardous waste, devices or materials that contain asbestos or mercury, pharmaceuticals, tires, rubber material, residual oil, used oil, asphalt, roofing material, tar, treated wood, plastics, garbage or trash.
Third, you can only burn between 9 a.m. EST and one hour before sunset. You must burn in a noncombustible container no more than 8 feet wide.
Fourth, you can only burn if the fire meets setback requirements, mentioned above.
Lastly, if it catches something on fire, you might be liable for the suppression costs.