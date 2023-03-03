Fighting an ash-lit grass fire

Highlands County Fire Rescue crews douse a blaze that burned a backyard and a shed Tuesday afternoon on Rosemary Avenue in the Lake Josephine area of Sebring. Officials said the resident was burning vegetative debris and went inside when the fire burned down to ash, but embers from the ashes lit a grass fire.

 PHIL ATTINGER/STAFF

SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue put out a shed fire Tuesday afternoon that started from a grass/brush fire, which in turn started from an escaped pile burn.

Fire crews got the small-sized shed and brush fires put out quickly, according to the Highlands County Public Information Office. However, the fire sparked after the person watching the pile burn apparently thought it was out.

