LAKE PLACID — Irene Ashby celebrated her 101st birthday with her family at the Main Street America diner on Friday. Her birthday this year was much different than when she turned 100 in the height of the pandemic last year.
Last year, first responders, family and friends put on a short and exciting parade at her residence in Balmoral Assisted Living Facility. The day was marred by not having visitors in for a party.
This year, she was able to join her family at the restaurant. The lunch was highlighted with a new great-grandbaby since last year. Several patrons in the restaurant came to the table and wished her a happy birthday. Ashby beamed from ear to ear. With nursing home visitation restrictions loosening, Balmoral also had a cake and balloon reception for Ashby.
When Ashby was asked what her advice for a long life was, she stated she had none and said someone ought to give her advice.
“We really want to thank Main Street America for letting us have the birthday party here,” Ashby’s daughter, Janie Williams, said.
At the restaurant, Irene’s granddaughter, Kim Dixon, shared some of her favorite memories of her grandmother.
“She had a yellow stool in her kitchen that was always there,” Dixon said. “Her hands were always busy, either cooking for her family or doing yard work.”
She recalls taking long walks at their Sanford home where their church was behind their home. She laughed about getting into her grandmother’s button box and into her recipe drawers. Dixon said they were “sweet memories.”
“She and daddy (Bob) were always sure we went to church,” Williams said. “Mom always had goodies for us after school – butterscotch cookies and cupcakes. They were my grandam’s (Mama Davis) recipes. They were the best. I don’t try to make them because I can’t make them as good.”
Williams said her parents often took them to New Symrna Beach of the evening because she and her father would sunburn.
Granddaughter Kate Slentz said her favorite memory with her grandmother was spending the night at her house.
Dixon said her grandmother did well during the pandemic, all things considering.
“She’s from a farming community, so she’s hardy,” Dixon said.
Dixon went on to say that, to her grandfather, Irene was his queen.
Irene married Robert D. Ashby in November 1942 at First Baptist Church of Providence where her husband was stationed. The Ashbys celebrated their golden 50th wedding anniversary in November 1992 before Robert’s death in March 1993.
The couple had three children, Janie Williams and Robert Ashby and Linda Bratton, who preceded her parents in death. Irene has four grandchildren, Kim Dixon, Terri Lynn Bratton, Nick Ashby and Kate Slezick, and 10 great-grandchildren.
After the family party at the restaurant, Irene returned home to Balmoral and she enjoyed time with her friends there. Perhaps two parties made up for the pandemic parade party last year.