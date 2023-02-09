Photo 1

Greater Mt. Zion A.M.E. Church presents the $500 Rev. Laura M. White “Women of Purpose” adult scholarship to Asiah Dewberry. Making the presentation are from left: Rev. Willie Hayes, senior pastor; First Lady Gail Hayes; Asiah Dewberry, scholarship recipient; and Sister Mildred Brown, Women of Purpose coordinator.

 COURTESY PHOTO/GREATER MT. ZION A.M.E. CHURCH

SEBRING — Greater Mt. Zion A.M. E. Church and Pastor Willie Hayes are proud to announce that Asiah Dewberry has been selected as a recipient of the $500 Rev. Laura M. White “Women of Purpose” adult scholarship. Dewberry currently attends Webber International University in Babson Park where she is majoring in the sports performance, health and fitness program.

In her essay, Dewberry wrote:

