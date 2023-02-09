SEBRING — Greater Mt. Zion A.M. E. Church and Pastor Willie Hayes are proud to announce that Asiah Dewberry has been selected as a recipient of the $500 Rev. Laura M. White “Women of Purpose” adult scholarship. Dewberry currently attends Webber International University in Babson Park where she is majoring in the sports performance, health and fitness program.
In her essay, Dewberry wrote:
“My goals in life are pretty simple, straightforward, and continuous. I say continuous because as I set a goal to achieve I work my hardest to achieve that and once I’ve succeeded with that, another goal at some point is being made. My goals as of now are to finish college and find a career I can enjoy and help build a new life with. Not only is it a goal of mine to have a bachelor’s but I would love to have a master’s degree as well so that I could one day even start a practice of my own. I think my goals are attainable because no matter how long it takes me I know I will always work hard to achieve that particular goal.
“Regarding the Rev. Laura M. White Women of Purpose Scholarship, the impact it will make on my education will be tremendous. As we all know, when it comes to getting an education it can be a bit pricey and having a little bit of help means so much and is very appreciated. Not only is it helping me financially but also mentally because to see others excited about and supportive of my education is no better feeling. The scholarship has so much more meaning than a dollar amount. It shows how others care about seeing others succeed in this hard life we live.”
