Asleep at the wheel
The Constitution promotes life, liberty and justice for all.
The Democratic Party and its 2020 president and its Congress promotes death to our newborns, an assault and death to our citizens and destruction to our properties. Yet, our Supreme Court remains strongly silent.
Our American citizens should demand the Supreme Court wake up. I am sure the Supreme Commander of us is considering if the human race is worth saving.
We the people should demand action from our supreme Courts. He is watching. We are watching, but we will not wait much longer.
Billie Jewett
Sebring