SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners have two public hearings at their 9 a.m. meeting today to discuss the fire and garbage assessments.
The garbage assessment, as proposed in the resolution filed with the agenda on Monday, states the assessment that shall be imposed is $240 per dwelling unit per year. The county’s public information office reports the commissioners may decide to go lower than that amount, but they cannot go higher without having to schedule new hearings.
The county has been working through issues with the haulers, Waste Connections, regarding complaints from customers and the county that went unaddressed over several months and years. Commissioners in previous meetings have said they don’t have much desire to increase the rate under those conditions.
As it stands, the hauler has had continuances on having a hearing to deal with its “habitual offender” status. The next date is set for Aug. 17, the second meeting of this month.
Customers have been upset with county officials over the $240 ceiling, up nearly $70 per year from the current $173 rate. Over the last five years — the first half of the hauler’s contract — the county has paid more to the hauler out of that $173 to cover increasing costs, leaving less from the assessment to cover the county costs.
With any hike in the assessment, commissioners have said they want the hauler to significantly improve its service.
Meanwhile, when commissioners last discussed the fire assessment, they voted to remove all caps from the various categories and asked county administration and fire services to reanalyze call volume and revenue numbers to find the right balance for each land category.
As filed with the agenda on Monday, the proposed fire assessments are:
- Residential — 4.9 cents per square foot.
- Commercial — 7.35 cents per square foot.
- Industrial/Warehouse — 6.738 cents per square foot.
- Institutional — 7.35 cents per square foot.
- Vacant land — $26.95 per parcel.
The county won’t impose any fire assessments on cemeteries; vacant government land; forests, parks and/or recreation; public schools; colleges; municipal, county, state or federally-owned buildings; rivers, lakes or submerged land; wetlands/marsh, or rights of way.
Commissioners have already approved a 7% increase for all categories for the next five years, along with removing all caps, including the top range assessments, for now. They did discuss cutting the fee for institutional buildings in half, from 23 cents per square foot to 12 cents, after hearing from pastors at a recent workshop.