County Attorney Sherry Sutphen still needs an assistant attorney. She’s been looking for a month.
Her former assistant, Matt Raulerson, resigned on March 17 to take a new position. Since then, the job has been posted on a number of sites, including Linkedin.com.
She’s now advertising with the Florida Bar Association, Sutphen said Tuesday.
“Some have scheduled and not shown up for the interview,” Sutphen said. “It’s not for a lack of trying.”
It’s still in the process, one she said she hopes will end quickly.
Commissioner Don Elwell, who works for Alan Jay Automotive Group, said they have seen similar problems with trying to get people to set and keep interview appointments.
In a slightly related matter, Sutphen gave commissioners insight on questions of whether or not they officially confirm high-level county employees or merely go through a formality of officially welcoming those picked and hired by the county administrator and county attorney.
In a word, it’s a formality, Sutphen said.
However, the county’s code suggests that the Board of County Commissioners votes on whether or not to accept people like assistant attorneys or assistant administrators.
The question came up recently after Assistant County Administrator Nicholas Sawyer came on board.
“If it’s more ceremonial, (it’s) misleading to say it’s a confirmation, as if we’ve sat in on an interview,” Commissioner Kevin Roberts said.
Sutphen suggested commissioners may want to change the language in the code. If the language is loose, then that helps with the ceremonial informal acceptance of a new employee.
She suggested the commission may also want to change the procedure, too, just to make that clear.
Sutphen also pointed out that the county commission does not “confirm” the assistant attorney, but has language to suggest that’s the case with the assistant administrator.
Roberts said he found it important that the code show commissioners don’t actually vet assistant administrators, assistant attorneys or other employees. The Board’s only direct employees are the county administrator and county attorney.
“Since we don’t supervise them, we can’t fire them,” Roberts said.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said it really is more a matter of semantics: A play on words with regard to both the county administrator and attorney.
“We really just ‘confirm’ their authority to decide,” Kirouac said.
His and other commissioners’ concerns, he asserted, were only whether or not the selection of said employee would cause their phones or email accounts to “blow up” with comments or messages about a certain person.
By consensus, commissioners agreed to have Sutphen work on amended language to take any act of confirming county employees out of their duties.