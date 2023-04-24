Jeffrey Luther Danley, 30, accused of beating a neighbor to death on a Sebring street, will get a little help from the District 10 medical examiner’s office.
In a somewhat rare move, the court has agreed to allow an associate medical examiner – who usually testifies for the prosecution – to testify for the defense. She can be cross-examined by prosecutors, however.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden approved a request from Jennifer Powell, Danley’s lawyer, to appoint Dr. Vera V. Volnikh, an associate medical examiner in Winter Haven, as a defense forensic expert. She will be paid $125 an hour.
Volnikh usually testifies for the prosecution as to how a victim died – the cause of death. Her testimony is detailed, describing where a bullet enters, the organs it hits, and whether or not it exits. In Florida vs. Danley, Volnikh will probably testify about bruises, contusions, head injuries, and possibly, brain damage that Danley’s victim, Richard David McBain III, may have suffered.
One issue Powell might ask Volnikh about is the time span between the beating and the victim’s death, which spanned more than five hours.
“A genuine issue exists related to this case, which will require the assistance of an expert witness in the field of medical forensics and other forensic evidentiary matters,” Powell wrote in her motion to Cowden.
The crime involved two neighbors on Walnut Street in Sebring. Danley, who lives at 400 Walnut St., and McBain, who lived at 335 Walnut St. The two – along with Danley’s girlfriend’s young daughter – went to dinner and returned to 400 Walnut St. around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 27, 2022.
McBain, perhaps joking with the daughter, told her he’d shoot her if she tried to get out of the vehicle. She got out, ran to her mother, and cried in her arms. The child’s mother took her inside the house.
Danley got out of the vehicle, walked around to the passenger side, opened the door and punched him several times. When the girlfriend re-emerged from the house, she told police, Danley told her he’d split McBain’s head. All the while, McBain was laying on the other side of the vehicle on the street in front of Danley’s house.
They allegedly left the unconscious McBain lying on the road in front of his house. The woman told police that McBain was still snoring when she checked on him around 1 a.m. or 2 a.m.
A concerned party – two of the victim’s friends – didn’t discover McBain until 3:15 a.m. They drove him to the hospital but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Danley also asked for permission from the court to have contact with his girlfriend and daughter, but Cowden denied that request in January. The woman is a key witness to the events of that night and prosecutors want to make sure Danley doesn’t tamper with a witness. They blame their worries on Danley’s alleged attempts to hide a home security camera recording of the beating incident from detectives.
Powell told Cowden during a hearing Wednesday that she is awaiting the results of a Florida Department of Law Enforcement identification of DNA collected at the crime scenes.
Danley is charged with felony battery with great bodily harm (possible five years), manslaughter (possible 15 years), and tampering with physical evidence (possible five years).