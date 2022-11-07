World Series Phillies Astros Baseball

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena celebrates with the trophy after their 4-1 World Series win against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 6 on Saturday, in Houston.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry.

Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award Saturday night after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

