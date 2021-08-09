At least 16 sheriff's deputies positive for Covid-19

SEBRING — More than a dozen Highlands County deputies and jail staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. It is the second outbreak at the jail in the past several months.
“We currently have 16 members who are out,” a Sheriff’s spokesman said. “Five of those are in the detention bureau.” The spokesman said he was not aware if any of the cases have required hospitalization.
The jail inmate population — which suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 a few months ago — was not displaying symptoms as of Thursday, he said.
“No inmates are positive at this time and we are doing everything we can to keep it that way,” he said. “It has been several months since we had an outbreak at the jail.” He also said no inmates have required hospitalization for COVID-19.
COVID-19 is burning through Florida and the United States in a new version known as the delta variant. Numbers compiled by doctors and healthcare facilities show that Highlands County has seen 522 new COVID-19 cases between July 30 to August 5, which was Thursday.
To detect the delta variant, a specific type of COVID-19 test is required — genomic sequencing. The Sheriff’s department has not been able to determine which strain an employee has.
However, some local health departments around the nation can test for the variant.
The Highlands County Detention Center, as well as the Highlands County Clerk of the Court, this week announced rules to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 that required anyone entering the law enforcement, jail and court complex to wear masks. Staff inside the public portion of the courthouse — the hallways, courtrooms, and jury rooms — must wear masks. Once inside their individual offices, staff members can take them off, Clerk of the Court Jerome Kaszubowski said in his order.
People being booked into the jail must be masked immediately by arresting deputies or the intake staff, the order states. Inmates, as well as visitors to the jail, will be asked a series of questions to determine if they have symptoms. Staff may use a thermometer to screen those suspected of having a fever. Nurses are not required to be present when the thermometer is used.
Inmates must wear surgical masks when outside their housing units. If cloth, the masks must be laundered with the inmates laundry. There are other exceptions to the mask mandate, such as when eating and drinking.
Meanwhile, at the courthouse, jail inmates as well as defendants free on bond — and the lawyers representing them — can attend court virtually, though in some cases, the court hearing or trial must be in person. The clerk’s office has deemed it necessary for witnesses to wear clear face shields when testifying. The clerk’s order also says judges and courthouse staff don’t have to wear masks while in their private offices.
It’s not necessary to take ill inmates to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Medical Division employs registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who provide medical screenings for acute and chronic illnesses at the jail and other offices. A physician and/or physician’s assistant are on staff four days a week.
The Florida Department of Corrections says 18,072 inmates had contracted coronavirus as of June 6; 17,851 had been cleared, the department’s website states. Likewise, 6,066 detention staff had contracted coronavirus by the same date. Of the sickened, 5,908 had been cleared.
The non-profit Prison Policy Initiative reports that people in prison have been 5.5 times more likely to get COVID-19 and have suffered a COVID-19 mortality rate three times higher than the general public.
The courthouse and jail aren’t the only county hotspots. According to Highlands County Commission spokeswoman Karen Clogston, at least seven county employees are out for CoOVID-19 reasons.
“This could mean the employee is caring for someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 but has not tested positive him/herself,” she said. “Also, we may have employees who have tested positive who are asymptomatic but are working from home so business is still functioning for that job position.”
Employees using sick time are not required to say what the illness is, she said.