There are times in life when you experience the calm before the storm. For thrill seekers, it might be on the roller coaster car as it climbs the slope getting to the top of the run to be released on a winding track at speed. Or it might be on top of the ski run where you do one more final check to see if your boot bindings are secure and the loops on your ski poles are secure on your wrist. I’ve done both of these but the most meaningful for me is the moment of calm paddling on the flat water of a swift flowing river, just above a stretch of raging rapids.
Depending upon your skill and experience, you scout the rapids and decide if it is “runnable.” I’ve done many things in life and have had my share of adventure, but white-water canoeing was one of my favorites. In my younger years, I was pretty good at it and it taught me many life lessons. You prepare, know your skill level, plan your route, plan what to do if something goes wrong, and you commit yourself to the force of the water. To maintain control, you either go faster or slower than the current. That is the key to success and staying afloat.
This week students returned to the classroom and our teachers were standing at the top of the “classroom rapids.” Some are beginning teachers, some are experienced and new to our district, and some have been here in Highlands County for many years. Like shooting the rapids, they know their subject area, have skills and knowledge to share, and have committed themselves to make the run that will last until next May. Being a teacher in our times is not for the faint of heart. A second wave of COVID is looming and the controversy over how to best and safely handle it has become more political than fact based. Teachers, school staff and administrators are caught in the middle with their students and parents. None of us signed up for this, but we will deal with it.
Last Sunday, Becky and I enjoyed having breakfast with some friends at a restaurant in Winter Haven. None of us had been there before, but we were up for an adventure and were not disappointed. By the way, it is a little place called Nutwood. We will be going back. My friend, who is a community business executive and just a few years younger than my 72 years, chatted about retirement and our jobs. We both love what we do and as long as we have our health, we’ll keep doing what we are doing. I love teaching and it began for me teaching swimming in the Morristown, New Jersey YMCA at age 16. The 56-year teaching journey has given me the perspective that what our school teachers are doing week after week, putting in many more hours than they get paid for, and making the selfless commitment of investing themselves in their students is truly amazing.
It’s time to tighten the straps of our life jacket, get a firm grip on the paddle, and commit to the run.
Don’t forget about the monthly EAA chapter 1240 pancake breakfast tomorrow at the Sebring Regional Airport. Besides enjoying a great breakfast supporting our youth aviation programs, you will get to see two of the ongoing aircraft projects that our students are building. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and goes until 10:30 a.m. See you there.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He holds FAA Pilot and Remote Pilot certifications and is a faculty member of Embry Riddle Aeronautical University. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.