Tomorrow is New Year’s Eve and the end of the calendar for 2021. Oh what a year it has been. When I reflect on all that has transpired – the changes and challenges – I’m ready to pour a glass of red wine, toast the old and then jump into a fresh new set of days.
Planning to start my New Year’s morning in the woods, there won’t be much ruminating or celebrating late into the night hours beforehand. Rather I’m hoping to be bright eyed and focused on meeting up with other ladies who also enjoy rambling about outdoors. If I was one to make resolutions, this sort of activity would top the list. Instead of resolving, I’ll focus on reminding myself of the joy these excursions offer and schedule more of them.
Along with the opportunity to enjoy more time on the trails with others, I’m also hoping to simplify my life. With our home now officially down to two, there is much to sort through. After years of accumulating, it is time to begin reducing the household stuff. While we don’t have a large accumulation of home décor or furniture, there are still a lot of rarely used items.
I’d love to end this new year with less stuff, more space and a larger measure of grace. The clincher will be figuring out what stays, what goes and then how to get the cast offs to where they need to go rather than have them continue to pile up in the garage.
Quite a few in our circle are now also downsizing and we wonder just how far to go. Do you keep holiday décor and dishes? What about bakeware and roasting pans? Then there is all your kid’s stuff that they don’t yet have room to store. What if you want to sell the big house and get something more suited for just two? There is just so much to go through it will likely take a year just to clean house if you decide to simplify.
Another concern is supply and demand. We had begun to think we could get another whatever if we decided something we got rid of is still needed, but now that’s not as easy as it used to be. This makes us hesitant at times to purge things. I honestly think a co-op of borrowable items would be brilliant. Of course in the past, and perhaps still for some, family members would be the home for that soup pot, paella pan or cake plate. Many of us no longer have access to extended family so each has to maintain a stock of seasonal or milestone supplies. I’m ready to let all that go and keep life simple.
While I won’t call it a resolution, I will refer to this desire to reduce as a worthy goal. I plan to start small and will purge in waves. With each sweep of the home I hope to find a calmer, simpler way of life one gleaning at a time.