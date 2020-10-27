LAKE PLACID — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Miami Field Division and the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office have offered a reward in last week’s burglary and arson in Lake Placid.
ATF has offered a reward of $5,000 for information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of those who broke into Tomick Firearms before dawn last Wednesday and then set the place on fire.
County fire crews responded to a call at 5 a.m. and found a fire at 1198 County Road 621 E.
Highlands County Fire Rescue units from Sun ‘N Lakes, Highlands Park, Leisure Lakes and DeSoto City fire stations got the fire under control while Highlands County Emergency Medical Services stood by in case of civilian or firefighter injury.
Because the fire was determined to be arson, and because it was in a federally licensed firearms dealer, both the Florida Division of the State Fire Marshal and ATF also responded to the scene.
Thus far, ATF agents and sheriff’s detectives have determined that an unknown number of suspects broke into the business at 4:50 a.m. last Wednesday, stole several firearms and then lit a fire in the front window of the store.
- Anyone with any information about this crime should contact ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS; call Heartland Crime Stoppers at TIPS on a mobile phone or 1-800-226-TIPS; leave an anonymous tip www.reportit.com or through the mobile “reportit” app.
Callers can also text ATFMIA to 63975 to report information.
All calls will be kept confidential.