\I have read and heard repeatedly over the past several months about the efforts of hair-brained Democrats trying to reverse the results of the election of 2016 that made Donald Trump our president. Before these self-centered individuals started all of this impeachment nonsense, before they started to ignore the Constitution and the law, before they started lying about Trump and anything else they could, while trying to destroy America and the Constitution. Before all of this, I never would have believed that Democrats or any other American-governing body could be so anti-American, but I was wrong.
On the day after Trump was elected, and before he had done anything but get up in the morning, these fools were trying to impeach him, clearly not because he had done anything wrong, which he still hasn’t, but because they didn’t elect him, and they couldn’t control him.
Regardless of party affiliation, I have always respected our president. I have been both Republican and Democrat and have supported both, but now, because most house Democrats have supported the dishonesty of these fools, I have voted Democrat for the last time.
I had five uncles who served in and survived World War II. One survived the Bataan death march. One came home with a bad case of malaria, which he got while fighting the Japanese in the Pacific. One was a belly gunner in a bomber and was shot down somewhere in the Pacific theater of war. One rose from buck private to captain before it was all over. One uncle actually drove a jeep for Douglas MacArthur in post war Japan.
One thing that I never once heard coming out of that war was officers deliberately lying and hiding evidence to send a service man to prison just because he or she did their job. Boy has that changed. I just heard about another serviceman being sent to prison by a military tribunal, which did not care about truth or innocence. These money-grubbing leaches lie about service men even when they know they are wrong and are destroying someone’s life by their own dishonesty. I believe that if any one of my five uncles was alive today they would readily condemn our military leaders and the politicians who support them.
Our military is fighting for our country and our way of life, and certainly doesn’t need anyone second guessing their decisions. My guess is that all of these accusers are political appointees who have seen little or no military action anywhere. They, and the Democrats, are destroying our country and our military, and should be replaced by real Americans, who love our country and always put her first. If politicians or military brass are doing their job, pray for them and support them, and if not, get rid of them. That’s what elections are for.
I have always respected our fighting men and women, our policemen, and our legislators, Republican and Democrat. But now, until Pelosi, Schumer, Nadler, Schiff and the rest of these anti American Democrats are removed from office, I as an American, will never again respect or vote for a Democrat. They deserve no respect and I certainly will give them none. Once, when I was a child and had disobeyed my dad, he told me that “until I apologize” all privileges are suspended. Well, until Democrats take a large broom and clean up the mess they have made, I will not consider any of them fit for any office, ever again.
If these individuals or anyone else, succeeds in destroying our Constitution, our laws, and our way of life, which they are attempting to do, just where in this messed up world will they or anyone else go?
Rev. Fredric E. Jeans is an Avon Park resident, a pastor for 28 years, an evangelist , a supervisor in a steel mill, teacher in a college and public high school, a chaplain in a nursing home, and an author.