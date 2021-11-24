“For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine; but wanting to have their ears tickled, they will accumulate for themselves teachers in accordance to their own desires, and will turn away their ears from the truth and will turn aside to myths” (2 Timothy 4:3.4 NASV). One of the greatest evidence of the inspiration of the Bible is fulfilled prophecies. With some 35,000 denominations/sects and the number is growing, this prophecy has come to fulfillment. Church history shows us the truthfulness of this and similar prophecies (Matthew 7:15-20; Galatians 1:6-9; 1 Timothy 4:1-5).
Understanding and accepting the evidence of church history takes a “tough skin”! The boat of many will be rocked or sunk as we learn that Catholicism and Protestantism are the fruit of the above prophecy. It doesn’t take a PHD to figure this out. The seed of the kingdom is the word of God (Luke 8:11) and seed produces after its own kind. Since today’s denominations/sects are foreign to the Bible, their origin came through “tares” (Matthew 13:24-30). They could not and would not exist without their creed books and man-made organizations. When you alter the seed, you alter the fruit; when you alter the blueprint, you alter the product.
There are many reliable sources of church history that record the same thing: the falling away from the Truth was in increments and then it snow-balled over many years. One of the early departures was in church government. In the Divine, perfect plan Jesus Christ is THE head of the church/body. (Ephesians 1:22,23) The local, autonomous church/assembly/congregation (“ekklesia”) was overseen by a plurality of pastors also known as bishops, overseers, shepherds, elders. (Acts 14:23; 20:17,28) The corruption of this simple plan led to the exaltation of one man as “bishop” and the snow-ball of apostasy kept moving to exalt one man as “Pope”. This concept is foreign to the Divine perfect plan for the church of Christ. (Matthew 16:18) Interwoven in this corrupt plan of church government is a host of other man made doctrines in fulfilling the above prophecies such as infant baptism, celibacy, Christmas, Easter, purgatory, faith only, false apostles, sabbath day, total depravity, etc.
The problem is very evident, but what is the solution? A similar situation of apostasy happened in Israel in the time of Jeremiah: “Thus says the Lord, ‘Stand by the ways and see and ask for the ancient path, where the good way is, and walk in it; and you will find rest for your souls. But they said, ‘We will not walk in it’” (Jeremiah 6:16). Likewise, people today choose doctrines/traditions of men over Truth. The call today from Deity is to return to the ancient gospel of Christ and His blood purchased church/body! To ignore the call, is to turn a deaf ear to Jesus Christ (John 17:20,21) and the Holy Spirit (1 Corinthians 1:10).
