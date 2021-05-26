A universal rite of passage is the high school reunion. What indecision! Should you go? Should you not? I’m urging you to go. You’ve spent a lot of time this past year thinking about the good old days, remembering your first crush, your first kiss, the coach or teacher who kindly, wisely, encouraged you to be all that you could be.
I did not love high school. I wasn’t one of the “in” crowd, not one of the pretty, popular girls. My clothes were all wrong. I dated rarely. I cried myself to sleep many nights and worried I might, unlike that Blond Bombshell Marilyn, be flat-chested for life. Books and words became my best friends. They still are all these years later.
Surprisingly, when my 20th reunion rolled around, I found myself co-chairing (with Bev Bryan Wayne Hoppe) this three-day event for 1,500 classmates from the first three (1959, ‘60 and ‘61) graduating classes of Stranahan High School.
I was able to find 1,300 of the graduates, often by first finding their parents using genealogical research. Along the way, I discovered lots of reasons why classmates wanted to “stay lost.” Some who showed such promise when young had not been successful as they grew older. Many really gorgeous teenagers had not aged well and were acutely aware of the fact. Some were even hiding from somebody while others said, “I was never lost. I am still right here in Fort Lauderdale. Nobody ever contacted me before ...”
Some had no fond memories at all of their high school years and would rather forget real or imagined slights they suffered. Some high school sweethearts married, then divorced, and cringed at the thought of seeing the person they had promised to spend the rest of their lives with.
So many reasons.
Some were just too busy, lived too far away or couldn’t afford to come. Others said it was a lifetime ago and they had moved on and didn’t want to be reminded.
For most of us, the passing years have had a’ leveling’ effect. Almost all of us are heavier, most are grayer if, indeed, we have not lost a lot of hair. Some seem very changed, others not so much.
But if you stand in a group of your classmates at a reunion, they start to look much as they did in high school right down to the mannerisms, postures, smiles and gestures, and not so different from what they used to be. It is only in getting reacquainted that we learn what each other’s lives have been like. That’s when we feel surprise, respect and admiration for these ‘ordinary’ people like ourselves.
I wish people who hesitate to attend could be invisible at their own reunion for the first hour or so. They could wander around, ‘check out’ former classmates, listen in on ‘catch-up’ conversations. Maybe they would soon feel comfortable enough to join the party wholeheartedly. This is one get together where we are all almost the same age and lucky to be alive after what we have all experienced. There has to be a commonality as to how we handled it.
Furthermore, I find it hard to believe anyone would be judged and found lacking after all these years.
So go! Go to your 20th, 30th, 40th or 50th – and be grateful that you can. Go for those no longer able to go ... for whatever reason. Speak their names. Sing their praises. Remember them. Remember being 18 again with your whole life ahead of you. Look ahead with this recent, hard-earned wisdom of what is important ... and what isn’t. After all, you are that wise one now.
Miss J.L. “Sam” Heede is a resident of Spring Lake.