SEBRING — When Sheriff Paul Blackman made a presentation in February about all-terrain vehicles and the rules surrounding them, he said his deputies would do random patrols, but not pursuits, for safety reasons.
This month, Bill Rissmiller, who lives by Josephine Creek, said some ATV riders in the Sebring Lakes area have continued to commit violations, as well as intimidate residents, and took issue with Blackman calling aggressive riders a “nuisance.”
“[We] out there, especially me, classify them as domestic terrorism. That’s what it’s turned into,” Rissmiller said.
Rissmiller said homeowners there who report illegal riding receive threats and vandalism shortly afterward. Many people there are retired, he said, and many are widows, who have looked to him for help.
He tells them to call the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, he said, but they won’t because of the threats and vandalism.
“Some of these widows will not even walk out of their house. They’re afraid to go to their mailbox because of these ATVs,” Rissmiller said. “I have one widow who lives near me that will not go out to get her mail without carrying a firearm. OK? Do these people, and me and my wife, have to live like this?”
Rissmiller provided the Board of County Commissioners with copies of photos and newspaper articles through the years, including a photo of one rider in particular.
“This first one here is a gentleman [who] came up in my own yard and tried to run me down,” Rissmiller said. “I took this to the state police, who said if he got caught, I could charge him with aggravated assault with a vehicle.”
Rissmiller alleges that realtors have told prospective buyers that the area is “ATV friendly” and not about Florida laws regarding ATVs.
A brochure on ATVs from the Sheriff’s Office states that riders can only run them, legally, on private lands with permission of the owner. The county has no public lands for ATV riding, the brochure states, nor any public roads — paved or unpaved — where people may operate an ATV, even on the shoulders or adjoining roads.
Blackman, like Rissmiller, arrived at the April 5 commission meeting with documents: A thick file of dispatch reports for the Sebring Lakes area, consisting of reckless driving, ATV complaints and reports of threats. Also, Blackman said, he has a vast file on his computer containing Rissmiller’s photos, security video and reports.
Everything going on out there is being documented and tracked, Blackman said. Rissmiller said it’s heaviest in the area of Sebring Lakes Boulevard and Grand Concourse, and it also increases on holidays. Blackman said he spent three hours patrolling there last Christmas.
One challenge, Blackman said, is the 50-60 homes spread out in that area, with several ways in and out, including trails into the back side of Leisure Lakes. His deputies, in patrol cars, cannot go where an ATV can.
Also, initiating a high-speed chase could end up getting someone hurt or killed, Blackman said.
Blackman said deputies patrol regularly, especially holidays, and do tell people about the law, but Rissmiller said he’s had deputies tell him that ATVs are allowed on public roads, or that deputies don’t have time to follow up on illegal riding.
“I had one deputy who was very honest, right to my face in my own front yard, tell me that ‘I’m not going to stop them because I ride one, too,’” Rissmiller said.
Blackman said he’s been unable to get names of deputies from residents who’ve reported such things, but said he wants to correct this problem.
“That’s not the perception that we want our citizens to have, that our deputies are out there breaking the law, as well,” Blackman said.