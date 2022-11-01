Arkansas Auburn Football

Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin reacts to a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, Saturday, in Auburn, Ala.

 BUTCH DILL/AP PHOTO

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn fired coach Bryan Harsin on Monday after less than two seasons, ending a rocky tenure in which the Tigers struggled to compete in the Southeastern Conference.

Harsin went 9-12 overall and 3-5 this year. Auburn has lost four straight games while struggling against Power Five opponents, including a 41-27 loss to Arkansas on Oct. 29. Auburn will owe Harsin 70% of his remaining contract — more than $15 million — and half of that must be paid within 30 days.

