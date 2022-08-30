Auburn-Finley Arrest Football

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley (1) scrambles for yardage during the A-Day NCAA college spring football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium, on April 9, 2022, in Auburn, Ala.

 BUTCH DILL/AP FILE PHOTO

AUBURN, Ala. — Quarterback T.J. Finley will start Auburn’s opener against Mercer, beating out two new transfers.

Auburn announced in a Twitter post Sunday that Finley won the job.

