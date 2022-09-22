AVON PARK — Residents of Avon Park Lakes learned Wednesday from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office to keep a lookout for a Polk County fugitive.
Zachary Joseph Berry, 31, has active Polk County warrants for aggravated battery and aggravated assault with a firearm connected to a domestic dispute in Auburndale, according to officials with the Auburndale Police Department.
Auburndale police reported that when they answered a call at 8 p.m. Tuesday, the victim or victims were present, but Berry was not. The investigation remains open, they said.
Wednesday morning, Highlands County deputies learned Berry might be at a North Farnum Road address in Avon Park. However, when they arrived, he was not there, either.
- He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who should happen to see him is advised not to approach him but to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 863-402-7200. They can also leave anonymous tips via the HCSO app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (TIPS on your cell phone) or at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.
Crime Stoppers tips are always anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $9,500.