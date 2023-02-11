SEBRING — Buyers dug deep and pooled resources Thursday night to support student agriculture.
Two steers sold for $7,000 each at the Highlands County Fair Junior Livestock Auction, while another sold for $7,250.
Two heifers each sold for $6,000, a hog sold for $6,750 and a meat goat got a winning bid of $5,250.
Prices got high and some were “really good,” according to Darin Hood, past chair of the Highlands County Junior Livestock Committee, one of the many committee members tallying not only the bids on each animal, but also the “bump-up” and “add-on” donations.
The bump-ups raised the floor on each winning bid. Across the board add-on bids gave extra cash to each exhibitor, and specified bids helped individual exhibitors.
Overall, Hood said, it helps support student agriculture to encourage future farmers as well as educate students in general about the challenges of raising animals.
“It’s indicative of the community we live in and the support our youth have from our businesses and the community,” Hood said. “It’s a wonderful experience for many of our exhibitors.”
Those exhibitors did well. The Grand Champion Citrus Tree, raised by Emmalene Bush, sold for $1,500 to Lykes Brothers Inc. The Reserve Grand Champion Citrus Tree, raised by Eilish Sboto, sold for $900 to Everglades Equipment Group.
The Grand Champion Steer, raised by Hannah Sheffield, weighing in at 1,258 pounds, brought in a high bid of $7,000 by Everglades Equipment Group. A 1,137-pound steer, raised by Hana Piety, sold for $7,000, to Glisson Animal Supply and Crews Groves,
However, a 1,012-pound steer raised by Greer Smoak sold highest, for $7,250 to Heritage Land Company.
The 1,082-pound Grand Champion Heifer, raised by Tera Lynn Price, sold for $5,750 to Michael Pollitt Inc. However, the 957-pound heifer raised by Lily Kirkley, sold for slightly more: $6,000, to Andrew Stephens Memorial. Another 1,062-pound heifer, raised by Kaleb Reed, sold for $6,000, also, to Jim’s Auto Salvage.
The Grand Champion Goat, weighing in at 79 pounds and raised by Jalyn Addison O’Berry, sold for $2,500 to Farm Bureau Insurance. Still, the biggest bid on a goat went to the 70-pound Lake Placid Middle School FFA Chapter entry, exhibited by Ethan Bauder. It sold for $5,250 to Arrow B. Cattle Company.
The big money for hogs/swine this year went to the overall winner. The Grand Champion Swine, raised by Emma Mellow and weighing in at 243 pounds, sold for the high price of $6,750 to Charlie Cullens Memorial.
Hood said those and the other winning bids got across the board bump-ups. A business group pledged enough funds to raise all the bids on steers to $5,250, minimum.
Those 12 companies are Big “T” Tire, Bill Jarrett Ford, Crews Groves, G3 Ranch LLC, Glade & Grove Supply, Glisson Animal Supply, Hancock Citrus, Lake Placid Caretakers, Smoak Groves, South State Bank, Steve and Judy Bronson, and S.Y. Hartt & Son.
They also brought all bids on heifers up to a minimum $5,000, Hood said.
Highlands County Farm Bureau Insurance and Cornerstone Carpet One brought all the bids on goats up to $1,500 minimum, Hood said.
Among the significant overall add-on bids, Crews Companies added $200 to every bid on steers and heifers, $100 on every hog, and $25 on each citrus tree.
G.C. Grill House, formerly Golden Corral, pledged a $500 bonus to every grand champion and $250 to each reserve grand champion. The company also pledged $25 to all other exhibitors, as well as a $25 gift card to all.
Farm Credit pledged add-ons of $20 on each steer, $15 on each heifer and $10 on each goat.