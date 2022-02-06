Like a runway model loping across an elevated walkway, her long, pink legs transported her through the marshy vegetation where squat moorhens burbled. Tall, lean, and snappily outfitted in her bold plumage, she towered above the avian crowd in elegant beauty as she minced her way across the mudflat. She was beauty on two legs.
The black-necked stilt is a stunner from any view. With lanky legs making up the majority of their 15 inches in height, these shorebirds are surpassed in leg length to body size only by the stunning, and much taller, flamingo. Adult, black-necked stilts have legs colored a bright bubble gum pink. The feathers are dramatic black and white as though they are dressed in a fancy tuxedo. Their long, thin bill is jet black and useful for picking small invertebrates out of the silty soils of the wetlands they stroll.
Juveniles look similar to adults, with a little less flamboyance in their coloring. They will be grayish where adults are black and have a scalloping appearance to those sooty feathers. With paler, pinkish legs and a bill, long and thin like the adults, also paler, somewhat gray in coloring. They too however are long legged and tower above other birds in their marsh habitat.
From time to time, you will see these in our area. Look for them in shallow, flooded fields, lake edges or retention ponds. Foraging in both shallow salt and freshwater regions, they feed on tadpoles, the larvae of dragonflies, mosquitoes and other flying insects, crayfish, water-boatmen, and similar tiny prey. Making a nest in these regions, they will scrape a depression in soft soils and line it with grasses and nearby debris. Nests are created on the ground, but above the water level on floating mats of vegetation or areas where the soil rises above the water surface.
Found throughout most of the lower Florida peninsula year-round, typically they are in pairs or small groups. Flying with their nearly 30-inch wingspan, watch for their long, pink legs trailing behind. If you’re able to get a good look, distinguish adult males from females by observing the upper back. Females are brownish in color whereas males are fully black.