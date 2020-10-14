October is National Audiology Awareness Month. Established by the American Academy of Audiology in 2008, it provides an opportunity to raise public awareness of audiology and the importance of wearing hearing protection to prevent noise-induced hearing loss,[1] including associated conditions such as tinnitus and social health implications.
Audiologists are the word’s leading experts and problem solvers regarding hearing systems, set up to provide everything from aural rehabilitation strategies to tinnitus and mental health solves. Though additionally, as the vestibular system is so closely bound around the mechanics of the inner ear, audiologists are also integral to healthy balance strategies.
Hearing loss lowers your overall awareness of your surroundings, and increases your cognitive burden. In order to correctly identify the root cause of unexplained dizziness or balance issues, consulting an audiologist is essential.
Meanwhile, hearing loss itself is a global epidemic that affects an estimated 48 million Americans.[2] The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 900 million people around the world — about 10% of the population — will experience disabling hearing loss by the year 2050.[3] Increased awareness is key to finding solutions.
Unfortunately, only about 20% of people with hearing loss seek treatment.[4] Some aren’t even aware of their condition; hearing loss usually develops gradually, making it difficult to detect as the person and their brain will develop strategies to see the person’s face. Others fear they won’t be able to find an adequate treatment solution or believe that a decline in hearing is simply an unavoidable side effect of aging. Untreated hearing loss can result in a variety of serious health complications and should never be ignored.
Paying attention to hearing issues is even more important when not able to see someone’s face when communicating, as is the case with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals with hearing loss are finding it more difficult than ever to communicate. Face masks are now being considered essential, but for the deaf and hard of hearing who rely on lip-reading, they present additional obstacles to everyday life.
Hearing health should not be neglected. Those with hearing loss should continue to wear their hearing devices in order to better follow conversations; they can help bridge that 6-foot gap pretty effectively. It’s also important to continue to engage with audiologists; fear of clinical settings is understandable, but hearing ability changes over time, and any decline should be addressed as early as possible. Your audiologists are taking every precaution to keep both you and their staff healthy.
Combined with novel telehealth options — the convergence of audio and video-based, remote health care — that allows for both practice and patient to collaborate and develop strategies safely and from afar, staying on top of your hearing care strategy is, in some ways, actually more accessible than ever.
