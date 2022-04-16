SEBRING — Auditors have found three good things about Highlands County’s finances for Fiscal Year 2021: revenue, reserves and procedures.
Local government brought in more than enough revenue from property tax last fiscal year to cover expenses and has more than enough to meet its self-imposed standard of at least three months of operating expenses.
Most of all, auditors with Clifton Larsen Allen had no negative findings for this year’s audit, except one, which they suspect all local governments will have: A lack of records on what the county reported to the federal government on spending its allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Julie Fowler and Sarah Timmons told the Board of County Commissioners that the CARES Act portal didn’t give them the ability to look back at what the county had submitted, because of how the federal government set up the portal: It wasn’t the county’s fault.
However, they recommended that the county prevent this problem in the future by taking screenshots of every online submission, to have a written record with a date and time stamp from the computer’s on-screen clock.
Other than that, they said, things looked good for Fiscal Year 2021. Although the county had put forth $110 million in services and only collected $55 million in fees, charges or grants for those services, total General Fund revenue of $84.45 million more than made up for it.
Property taxes came in at $44.39 million, an increase of $4.8 million from 2020 revenue, while state shared revenue provided $18.26 million, sales taxes were $11.63 million, fuel taxes were $4.7 million and other miscellaneous revenues were $4.4 million, also an increase.
When auditors compared the revenue and transfers into the General Fund versus the revenue and transfers out of it for recent years, they were roughly equal at the end of Fiscal Year 2020, but split off, with revenue climbing $8.2 million more than expenses by the end of 2021.
“A lot of that is a $2.3 million increase in ad valorem taxes,” Fowler said.
Another $2.2 million of the increase came from charges for service, most of it from public safety, which would tend to be ambulance services, and $3.2 million from sales of property, a large part of which was surplus lots in places like Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring.
The General Fund balance is $26.38 million for 2021, which would provide 3.7 months of operating expenses. The fund balance had 2.1 months of funds to close Fiscal Year 2017 and only 0.8 months at the end of 2018, but jumped back up to 3.1 in 2019 and 2.9 in 2020.
David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, has told commissioners that the county may have as much as 4.6 months of expenses when Fiscal Year 2022 ends in September.
The county’s total net assets at the end of Fiscal Year 2021 were $386.57 million, auditors said, with $355.68 million from government activities and $30.88 million from business activities: Landfill and energy recovery.
Capital assets totaled $271.08 million on Sept. 30, the end of the fiscal year. It was up $11 million from the previous fiscal year, thanks largely to upgrades for Highlands County Fire Rescue and progress on the Sebring Parkway system, auditors said.
The county’s total net financial position — defined by investopedia.com as the sum of bank borrowings, short, medium and long-term borrowings and net of cash held in hand and at bank — was $266.68 million, after accounting for such liabilities as landfill closure, pensions and post-employment benefits.
Within that net position, auditors said, the county had $252.95 million in net investment in capital assets, $36.72 million in restricted net position and a negative number, minus-$22.99 million, for unrestricted net position.
Investopedia.com states that a negative net position means the county has that amount more cash than debt for that category.