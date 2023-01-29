OSWIECIM, Poland — Auschwitz-Birkenau survivors and other mourners commemorated the 78th anniversary Friday of the Nazi German death camp’s liberation, some expressing horror that war has again shattered peace in Europe and the lesson of Never Again is being forgotten.
The former concentration and extermination camp is located in the town of Oświęcim in southern Poland, which was under the occupation of German forces during World War II and became a place of systematic murder of Jews, Poles, Soviet prisoners of war, Roma and others targeted for elimination by Adolf Hitler and his henchmen.
In all, some 1.1 million people were killed at the vast complex before it was liberated by Soviet troops on Jan. 27, 1945.
Today the site, with its barracks, barbed wire and ruins of gas chambers, stands as one of the world’s most recognized symbols of evil and a site of pilgrimage for millions.
Jewish and Christian prayers for the dead were recited at the memorial site, which lies only 185 miles from Ukraine, where Russian aggression is creating death and destruction — a conflict on the minds of many this year.
Russian President Vladimir Putin attended observances marking the 60th anniversary of the camp’s liberation in 2005. This year, no Russian official was invited due to the attack on Ukraine.
Valentina Matvienko, speaker of Russia’s upper house of parliament, deplored that as a “cynical” move.
“They refused to invite the liberators so that they could pay tribute to the memory of the victims,” she said. “Of course, this is very worrying.”
Rabbi Berl Lazar, one of Russia’s two chief rabbis, said not having any Russian invitees was “a humiliation for sure, because we perfectly know and remember the role of the Red Army” in the liberation of Auschwitz.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commemorated Holocaust victims at Babi Yar, a ravine in Kyiv where nearly 34,000 Jews were killed within 48 hours in 1941.
“We know and remember that indifference kills along with hatred,” he said in social media post.
“Indifference and hatred are always capable of creating evil together only. That is why it is so important that everyone who values life should show determination when it comes to saving those whom hatred seeks to destroy.”
Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party has its roots in the post-Word War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement, called the Holocaust “the abyss of humanity. An evil that touched also our country with the infamy of the racial laws of 1938.”
The Germans established Auschwitz in 1940 for Polish prisoners; later they expanded the complex, building death chambers and crematoria where Jews from across Europe were brought by train to be murdered.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said “the suffering of 6 million innocently murdered Jews remains unforgotten — as does the suffering of the survivors.”