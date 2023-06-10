LE MANS, France — As expected, the World Endurance Championship moved its United States round from Sebring to Austin, Texas for the 2024 WEC season. The decision had been rumored for some time, but was made official Friday during a press at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The writing had been on the wall after the WEC announced the 2024 Prologue and season-opening race would be held in Doha, Qatar, at Lusail International Circuit. The race will be held on March 2.

