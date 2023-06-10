LE MANS, France — As expected, the World Endurance Championship moved its United States round from Sebring to Austin, Texas for the 2024 WEC season. The decision had been rumored for some time, but was made official Friday during a press at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The writing had been on the wall after the WEC announced the 2024 Prologue and season-opening race would be held in Doha, Qatar, at Lusail International Circuit. The race will be held on March 2.
It was hoped that WEC would be able to return to Sebring for WEC’s second race of the season, but there wouldn’t be enough time for teams to get their equipment to Sebring for the event.
“The 2024 FIA WEC calendar is a mix of traditional motorsport venues and key markets that are important for our manufacturers, key stakeholders and partners,” said WEC CEO Frederic Lequien. “It is always a challenge finding the right balance but with four new venues, two of which are completely new to the WEC, as well as four well-established races, we have created a good mix of old and new.
“Eight races across five different regions will also bring our series to an even greater audience, as well as building momentum throughout the year. Today’s announcement is yet again another indication of WEC’s very bright future.”
The WEC will be returning to Circuit of the Americas in Austin for Lone Star Le Mans, which will be held Sept. 1. The last time WEC competed in Austin was in 2020.
2024 FIA World Endurance Championship schedule:
Feb. 24-25 — Prologue (Qatar)
April 21 — 6 Hours of Imola
May 11 — 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps
June 15-16 — 24 Hours of Le Mans
July 14 — 6 Hours of São Paulo
Sept. 1 — Lone Star Le Mans (COTA)
Sept. 15 — 6 Hours of Fuji
Nov. 2 — 8 Hours of Bahrain
A number of IMSA teams will competing in this weekend’s 24 Hours of Le Mans, which begins today at 10 a.m.