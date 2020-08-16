LAKE PLACID — Norma Torres came with her family from Mexico when she was still a child. She grew up learning to prepare authentic South of the Border dishes. Today, she shares those Mexican dishes with her customers at Norma’s Place Mexican Restaurant. It’s located at 244 E. Interlake Blvd., in the Town of Lake Placid, next to Lockhart Automotive.
The tinted glass front building doesn’t begin to give a clue about the spotless restaurant inside. Whether you come to eat in or take out, or maybe to talk about catering, you’ll be impressed. Norma’s Place opened during the beginning of COVID-19 and has been rather low key. But that doesn’t mean you can’t get delicious food from the kitchen.
The way it works at Norma’s Place is you read the menu, order at the counter, and seat yourself. When your food is ready, you just carry it to your table and enjoy. That keeps the cost down. While you wait, you can indulge on the homemade chips and salsa. They have three choices of salsa that’s made on the premises.
A staff of seven keeps the food coming. Norma’s daughter, Chely Amaro, is a 2019 graduate of Lake Placid High School. Not only does she look like her mother, but she helps her run the restaurant.
Amaro listed the most popular lunch items: The large burrito stuffed with steak or chicken, or the quesadilla supreme. Both come with refried beans and rice. At dinner, starting at 4 p.m., she says customers like the sizzling fajitas and the generous enchiladas. Of course, every day there’s an exciting special, like ‘Taco Tuesday’.
No matter what you order, it will be authentic. Everything is made fresh with produce from the Immokalee Farmer’s Market. They offer genuine Mexican soft drinks and even “fresh water’ made with various fruit juices.
To order take out, just call 863-531-3800. Norma’s Place is open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily; closed Sundays. Norma’s also does catering. Everything will be packaged in trays and will be ready to serve. Your family or guests will love it. Or, how about being a hero at your next business or group meeting. Norma will be sure everything is in order.
To learn more or see samples of the food, visit www.facebook.com Normas-Place. Her customers give her 5 stars. Again, don’t let the tinted glass front fool you. There really is a great Mexican restaurant waiting for you inside.