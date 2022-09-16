SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will host author Scott Powell on Tuesday. His book, “Rediscovering America,” has been described as the only book ever written in the history genre that outlines the progressive and redemptive course of America using the stories behind the American holidays as his vehicle.
“It demonstrates why the genius and simplicity of the Constitution with its checks and balances and protections under the Bill of Rights are the only reliable guarantor of people’s creativity and the flourishing of the nation,” he said.
Moreover, Powell maintains that the “level playing field of freedom” has made the idea of America as a land of perpetual opportunity and progress so enduring.
“Corruption and abuse of power – rather than institutional failure are the chief cause of our decline.” he said. “I show what we as citizens can do about it.”
For better than three decades, Powell has been an entrepreneur. He founded two companies, has been a fellow at Stanford’s Hoover Institution and currently is senior fellow at Discovery Institute. He’s also a prolific writer – having published 250 articles in such publications as the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s Financial, New York Post, Philadelphia Inquirer, Washington Times, and Florida Sun Sentinel among others in the United States – as well as publications in Japan and Europe.
His background has been shaped by the school of hard knocks. After working and saving, Scott took a leave of absence from undergraduate studies, back-packing around the world for several years to some 48 countries – chronicling poverty, oppression and dysfunction. After returning, he graduated from the University of Chicago and received his Ph.D. from Boston University.
The Highlands Tea Party meets Tuesdays at the Vietnam Veterans Hall, 33565 Grand Prix Drive behind the Sebring Walmart. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the meeting to commence at 6 p.m.