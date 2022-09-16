SEBRING — The Highlands Tea Party will host author Scott Powell on Tuesday. His book, “Rediscovering America,” has been described as the only book ever written in the history genre that outlines the progressive and redemptive course of America using the stories behind the American holidays as his vehicle.

“It demonstrates why the genius and simplicity of the Constitution with its checks and balances and protections under the Bill of Rights are the only reliable guarantor of people’s creativity and the flourishing of the nation,” he said.

