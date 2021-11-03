Authority vs power
There is distinct difference between authority and power.
Authority is legitimacy; power is brute force.
We are currently ruled by power, followed by attempts to excuse it when discovered.
The current regime has questionable legitimacy starting with nominating an obviously diminished geriatric, its use of mandates to keep the peasants in line, as opposed to the use of the advise and consent of legislation laid out in our growlingly ignored constitution, et al. All heavily spiced with the constant bleating for unity.
How about this? A large percentage of us will offer the same courtesy, civility and comity shown to President Trump over the last four years to Joe and his regime.
What say you to that?
”The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.” – H. L. Mencken
Harold Day
Lake Placid