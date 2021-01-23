SEBRING—The Highlands County Board of County Commissioners passed and adopted an automatic aid agreement between Highlands County Fire Rescue and Polk County Fire Rescue.
HCFR Chief Marc Bashoor said he believed the agreement would be in effect on or around Feb. 1. The agreement would provide automatic mutual aid to those residents in contiguous areas in northern Highlands and southern Polk Counties.
Bashoor said the automatic mutual aid is a no-cost agreement where either jurisdiction could be alerted via computerized dispatch to respond to 911 calls. Bashoor said the goal of automatic aid is to have the closest unit to respond, thereby reducing response times and improving medical outcomes, reducing fire loss and providing backup of trained personnel that wouldn't be available otherwise.
“Automatic aid is mutually beneficial,” Bashoor said.
The Chief cited NuCor Steel as example. Nucor's plant is inside the Polk County line, however, the only way to get to it is through Highlands County. The Highlands Lakes Fire Department is in very proximity if there were ever a need.
While there are no automatic aid agreements in place prior to Tuesday, Bashoor said there was standing aid in place with the state. However, emergency calls are not automatically routed to the nearest department but are sent to the jurisdiction the incident has taken place in.
Bashoor said HCFR and the City of Avon Park Fire Department have been in a similar agreement for a trail run over the past two months. In that agreement, the HCFR and City of Avon Park would automatically be dispatched out together on structure fires. It would ensure the closest unit responded and there was enough firefighters to provide aid.
Discussions will take place with other jurisdictions in neighboring counties to improve response times there. Bashoor said they would reach out to departments in Hardee, Glades, Okeechobee and Desoto Counties.