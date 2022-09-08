Delighted by the fall events and activities that seem to be populating the calendar once again, I’m having moments of angst. Autumn might be here, but Mother Nature doesn’t get that message in these parts until near the end of November.
Still approaching 100 degrees most afternoons, I was shocked when my sister mentioned a soiree she was planning on her deck. Deep in the Great White North woods, her property is lined with fir trees and hardwoods. Sitting outdoors in the evening is just blissful, especially if it doesn’t rain. Her daytime temperatures hovering just over 70 degrees, her only concern is precipitation.
Of course, her lovely weather only lasts a wee bit and then she’ll be blanketed by snow. I’m one to happily accept the blistering temperatures of the Deep South if it means no white stuff. Many tell me they can’t take the cold anymore themselves and I commiserate easily. I never liked the cold. With a long walk to the bus stop each day, I believe my formative years were spent in a state of cryogenic shock. I may not have actually thawed out until my third year in this state.
The fall events coming up include festivals, hoe downs and pumpkin farm fun. Unfortunately, it will still be hot as blazes, meaning those cool fall mornings are really just a tease and you’d better dress accordingly. I recall years ago going with friends to a large farm tour near the coast and dressing for the morning chill. By afternoon I was shedding layers and trying not to swoon. We’ve also pumpkin patched with our daughter in late October only to have a major meltdown by the end of the afternoon as the heat sapped us all.
All the seasonal décor is festive and the advertised fashion truly fun and well suited for a mug of cider by the fire. Unfortunately, in this state you will pass out from heat exhaustion long before the wood catches and it will probably thunderstorm shortly afterwards. Why you can’t buy a swimsuit all year round in Florida is just mind boggling to me. Boots, tights, and sweaters are still a no-go until those brief cold snaps in January. Honestly, you only need like three winter ensembles to rock the whole season. The odds of getting to wear your winter fashions more than one time each year is pretty unlikely. We just don’t do the whole fall, autumn, winter thing around here. We’re better to focus on football season, fishing and watching the tropics. Staying cool while doing all the things is key.
That said, I’m scrolling online and searching for a few fall fashions that still fit the humid environment. Picking fabrics that don’t show the dampness of sweat is high on the list as is the ability to pare the whole thing down if I’m in the sweatbox of my parked car or planning to be outside any duration of time. It’s also got to quickly layer up if time in the chill of air conditioning is possible. Bonus points if there’s a light layer to pop back on some warmth in the cold of a store, church, or restaurant. It may be fall but here in Florida, summer blazes on.