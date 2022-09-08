Delighted by the fall events and activities that seem to be populating the calendar once again, I’m having moments of angst. Autumn might be here, but Mother Nature doesn’t get that message in these parts until near the end of November.

Still approaching 100 degrees most afternoons, I was shocked when my sister mentioned a soiree she was planning on her deck. Deep in the Great White North woods, her property is lined with fir trees and hardwoods. Sitting outdoors in the evening is just blissful, especially if it doesn’t rain. Her daytime temperatures hovering just over 70 degrees, her only concern is precipitation.

