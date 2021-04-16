Twenty-one years ago, I made a proposal to Dr. Ruth Heckman, my principal at Lake Placid High School, to develop a high school aviation class. The Florida Department of Education (FDOE) has a three-year aerospace technologies curriculum that I could adapt. I was a pilot and thought this effort could bring the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) initiative to an even higher level. To my surprise, Dr. Heckman said go for it, and the rest, as they say, is history.
Even though there was an aerospace technologies curriculum with the FDOE, there were no identified textbooks, support material, or lesson plans. I had to develop all of that from scratch. We did it and the program was off the ground and flying. (Please excuse the pun, I couldn’t help it.)
From the very beginning there was a vision that someday the program would grow and involve all of our high schools and be located at the Sebring Regional Airport. Over the last three years, we were able to accomplish that vision.
We have a dedicated and skilled team of volunteers from our EAA Chapter 1240 to help implement our program. Mike Halpern has been my co-developer of the program since we adopted the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) High School Aviation Curriculum four years ago. Mike coordinated the AirCam build with our volunteers and I took care of the AOPA curriculum. We were able to have all three high schools come to the Sebring Regional Airport on Monday and Wednesday mornings. It was a great start. Our challenge was Fridays, which had all of the classes of the block schedule meet for 45 minutes. It was not practical to have the students come to the airport on Fridays. Mike worked with the Lake Placid students face to face; I worked with APHS and SHS students on line. It was not the best way to conduct our classes, but we made it work.
This coming school year we are taking another major step forward. We are adding two more school district teachers to the team so Sebring High School and Avon Park High School will have a teacher involved in the Aviation Academy. They will travel with the students on Mondays and Wednesdays and work on building an aircraft and teaching the curriculum and will meet with their students face-to-face at their school on Fridays. This is a very significant step forward for our program.
In addition to the new members of the instructional team, we will be partnering with Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU) to provide a curriculum for Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), which will allow all of our students to earn their FAA Remote Pilot Certificate (Commercial Drone Pilot License) in addition to the ongoing AOPA aviation curriculum. We will also work with ERAU in developing a Middle School Aviation STEM program that will enhance what the middle schools are doing with their STEM classes. This effort will be a “feeder” for our high school aviation program. We will also be implementing an Intern/work-study program for students to be involved with selected airport businesses to learn direct hands-on skills related to that industry, such as aircraft repair, power plant building, and the engineering of aircraft manufacturing. Hours accumulated in the work-study program could count toward the student’s FAA Airframe and Powerplant certification.
All of the growth and expansion of our Aviation Academy would not have happened if it was not for the support of our community and the recognition that it has developed meaningful options and opportunities for our students. The list of students who have participated in our high school aviation program and gone on to careers in aviation and aerospace is extensive. Most had an interest in aviation, some didn’t know much at all but were willing to try something new. They discovered all the options and opportunities and developed transferable skills that would apply to any career they chose. Florida is a major player in the aviation and aerospace industries and many of our students are in Florida working in those industries.
I mentioned in a previous column that we will need some additional community support for next year’s program. We need resources to acquire an aircraft kit that can be built and then sold to fund the next build. After the first kit, the kits will be funded as the aircraft are sold. Our aircraft engine build will require getting the parts for the engine, and even though we will more than likely get them at cost or even donated, it will still require dollars to get it started. The engine will then be auctioned at Sun-N-fun next year and the sale will fund the next engine build and support the ongoing program.
Donations are tax deductible and they are an investment in the future of our youth. Donations can be made out to the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy and sent to 128 Authority Lane, Sebring Regional Airport, Sebring, FL 33870, or contact me directly to determine how you might help. Thanks for your support.
John Rousch is the director of the Highlands Aviation and Aerospace Academy, a community partnership supporting youth aviation education. He can be reached at johnrousch73@gmail.com, call or text 863-273-0522.