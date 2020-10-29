Health providers nationwide are urging people to get their flu vaccines as quickly as possible to prevent what many fear could be a “twindemic” this winter.
This year’s flu season is coinciding with what appears to be the start of a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
In Canada and Great Britain, where winter arrives much earlier than in much of the United States, health officials claim the second wave of COVID has already landed.
Residents are encouraged to act fast and protect themselves.
“It’s a good idea to get a flu shot every year, but right now, with the ongoing COVID pandemic, getting your flu shot is even more important,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “We cannot afford to have a serious flu season on top of the pandemic because we will risk overrunning the ability of our hospitals to deliver health care.”
Manufacturers have ramped up production, and so far 105.5 million doses have been distributed in the U.S. Health providers are also offering easier access to the shots by hosting walk-in and drive-up vaccination clinics because even a mild flu season could overburden our already stressed medical systems.
Everyone 6 months of age and older is recommended to get the flu shot by the end of this month. That is because it can take some time for your body to recognize and respond to the vaccine.
So get your flu shot. Your health is worth it.
The Lake Charles American Press, Louisiana.