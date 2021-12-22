Avoid Florida
A few weeks ago, Sen. Ben Albritton of the Florida legislature, published an article in the Highlands News-Sun extolling the beauty of freedom and liberty. Indeed, those two words were repeated over and over.
He believes that body integrity is paramount in order to be free and that there should be no mandated vaccine shots. (If you give COVID to another person because you are unvaccinated, too bad for them. You have your rights.)
Isn’t it interesting that he and his Republican “brown shirts” won’t give the same liberty and freedom to pregnant women, and instead, mandate motherhood. Even if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest, there can be no exceptions. So much for freedom and liberty.
And please, ignore his advice to move to Florida where “freedom and liberty abound.” Gov. Death Sentence wants $100 million of our taxpayers’ money to form his own private army that can be deployed whenever and wherever the governor mandates it should go.
Although there was no fraud in the 2020 election here in Florida (or anywhere else for that matter) he is now forming a police squad reporting only to him. He is mandating that these people be present at polling places where there “might” be fraud. Is it freedom and liberty to have someone looking over your shoulder as you vote?
In Florida, women have no right to body integrity. because of mandates,. There will be no actions by the public that can’t be controlled by a “private army.” And there will be no secret ballot that the Voter Police cannot control.
I would suggest that people from other states avoid Florida at all costs, unless you like mandates. Liberty and freedom are only for Republicans, not for the rest of us.
Millie Grime
Sebring