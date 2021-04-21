The Avon Park Founders Garden Club travelled to Bartow to hear a presentation on raising butterflies.
Vila Hart, a member of the club, has been raising butterflies for 26 years, beginning when she and her husband Royal lived in Avon Park. Vila told the group how she became interested in raising butterflies. She showed them how to spot a butterfly egg on the underside of a plant leaf. She said it takes about one month for the process of becoming a chrysalis and emerging as a butterfly. As it happened, Vila had an enclosure with three chrysalis’ in it and one of them was about to “hatch.” The group watched as a tiny butterfly emerged and within a few minutes it grew to be a beautiful monarch butterfly.
Vila explained the differences between a moth and a butterfly. A moth grows and emerges from a cocoon, while a butterfly grows and emerges from a chrysalis. Vila recommended that milkweed, pentas, corkstem woody passion vine and pipevine be planted in a garden to attract butterflies. After the presentation, the group toured Hart’s yard. For information about the Avon Park Founders Garden Club, phone 863-452-1927.