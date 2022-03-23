The Avon Park Founders Garden Club was watching the weather forecast very closely for Saturday March 12. This was the day planned for the club annual plant sale.
The day started out dark and very windy, as Club members put up tables and set out plants for sale. Sales were brisk at the start of the sale but by 11 a.m. the sky got dark. The wind picked up and torrential rain fell. Club members hurried to put plants on trailers and in vehicles.
Even with having to end the sale early, the club raised enough money to sponsor a child or two to Camp Wekiva. Some of the plants that were sold were pentas, African iris, trumpet flower, azaleas, bromiliads, vicks plant, crotons, stag horn ferns and plumeria to name a few.