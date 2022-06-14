LAKE PLACID — The Red Devils scored wins over county rivals in two divisions on Saturday.
Avon Park’s AA Coach Pitch all-star team defeated Sebring 8-4 before coming up short 10-7 against Okeechobee while Avon Park T-ball eased past Lake Placid 28-17 at the Florida District 8 Dixie Youth Baseball Tournament.
The Red Devils overcame a 4-1 deficit through the first two innings by putting up seven runs over the next three to claim victory over the Blue Streaks. Integral to the comeback was holding Sebring to no runs from the top of the third to the sixth inning.
Cleanup hitter Dariel Cruz was one of multiple batters who reached base three times while leadoff man Kellen Jackson paced the team with two runs scored.
But Avon Park hit a roadblock against the Brahmans of Okeechobee. After the Red Devils grabbed three in the top of the first, Okeechobee responded with a five spot in the bottom of the inning.
Avon Park put up a three-run third to tie the game at 6-6 as Duke Galimba, Wynn O’Berry and Cruz all scored thanks to some knocks from Lane Payne and Jake Pritchett. But that tie game didn’t last long as a sacrifice fly and an error in the bottom of the third made it 8-6 Okeechobee.
Following a 1-2-3 inning from Avon Park, the Brahmans manufactured another run. Back-to-back hits followed by two groundouts pushed the Okeechobee lead to 9-6. But a pop-up to Galimba kept any more runs off the board.
Payne came through with an RBI fielder’s choice in the next half inning to get that run back but it was all his team could muster in the fifth inning and eventually the comeback bid fell short as the Brahmans held on over the next 1.5 innings for a 10-7 win.
Over on the T-ball field, Avon Park stuck it to the Green Dragons led by solid 4-for-4 performances from Ji Robertson and Jayden Jones who also combined for seven of the Red Devils’ 28 runs.
Lake Placid jumped out early with a nine-run first inning. But the Red Devils matched it with one of their own. Unfortunately the Green Dragons couldn’t maintain the momentum as Avon Park rattled off 13 runs in the next two innings for a comfortable lead and eventual win.