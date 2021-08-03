LAUREL, Miss. — The Red Devils continued their winning ways in their third day of tournament play.
Avon Park AA moved on in the Division II AA Dixie Youth Baseball World Series with an 8-5 win over South Carolina and a 7-2 win over Alabama’s state runner-up squad. The pair of wins put Avon Park just two victories away from a World Series title.
In Game 1, Avon Park’s defense sat down its opponents from Central Clemson in order in the top of the first. Macoy Pollitt and Clay Germaine smacked back-to-back singles to give Avon Park two on with no out in the bottom.
A hit by Kyler Doughty found its way all the way to the outfield fence and allowed for Pollitt and Germaine to score. Thanks to an error at third base, Doughty found his way home too for a 3-0 lead.
Griffin Troy and Duke Galimba then reached on infield grounders but the Red Devils couldn’t push more runs across. Troy was forced out at third on a scorcher by Joe Jackson, Ethan Harrison popped out on the left side of the infield and Jake Pritchett hit into a 6-5 fielder’s choice to end the first inning.
South Carolina couldn’t respond in the second and the Red Devils tacked on a run in the bottom of the frame. Joaquin Muniz and Kellen Jackson reached with no outs.
After King Fisher struck out and Pollitt hit into a fielder’s choice, Germaine brought home Kellen Jackson on a single.
A 6-3 putout on a Doughty grounder ended the inning with Avon Park leading 4-0 through two innings.
The South Carolina representatives led off the third with a double but the Red Devil defense worked three straight outs to keep the runner stranded.
Troy smacked a leadoff double of his own and an error by the South Carolina pitcher gave the Floridians runners on the corners with no outs. Harrison looped a ball into center that slipped by the center fielder for a double to score Troy for a 5-0 lead with one out.
The Red Devils couldn’t make it more as Galimba ended up tagged out near third after he was caught in a rundown trying to tag up to score on an infield popup by Pritchett.
Carolina put the leadoff runner on again in the fourth and broke the shutout with a two-out RBI triple. An infield hit then brought home the runner from third. However, the Red Devils got a force out at second to limit the damage.
Although, Avon Park got the runs back thanks to a two-RBI single with two outs by Germaine to score Fisher and Pollitt in the bottom of the fourth. Germaine ended up tagged out at second trying to stretch his hit into a double.
After a lightning delay in the top of the fifth, South Carolina plated a run and made it 7-3 off an error by the Red Devils defense. But they were able to escape further damage thanks to a few force outs at second.
Avon Park got one more run in the bottom of the fifth as a two-out hit by Joe Jackson scored Troy who doubled earlier in the frame.
Their opponents showed some life late as a two-out, two-RBI double in the sixth made it a three-run ballgame. But the deficit was too much to overcome as the Red Devils held on to win 8-5.
In the last game of the night, Avon Park cruised by the Alabama state runner-up team 7-2.
The Red Devils put up three runs thanks to a pair of RBI singles. Harrison then brought home Joe Jackson on a blooper just over the shortstop’s head to make it 4-0 through one.
Macoy Pollitt made it 5-0 with a single to score Kellen Jackson in the second. A single by Duke Galimba scored Doughty from second for a 6-0 lead and groundout by Harrison scored Galimba from third to make it 7-0 at the halfway mark.
Hartford, Alabama’s team tried to narrow the gap as it got runs in the fourth and six but it couldn’t continue its sixth inning rally as Macoy Pollitt threw out a runner trying to advance to third for the final out and a 7-2 win.