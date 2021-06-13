AVON PARK — The Avon Park AAA All-Star team is one game away from the District 8 Dixie Championship after beating the Okeechobee AAA All-Star team 14-0 Saturday afternoon in a lightning-delayed game to advance to the championship game on Sunday at Martin Durham Sports Complex in Avon Park.
Avon Park pitchers; Haizen Cobb, James Cobb and Kasen Jackson held Okeechobee scoreless while giving up one hit and striking out nine.
In the bottom of the first, Sergio Duran led off with a single into centerfield before the game was stopped due to lightning and rain.
After the delay, the Avon Park offensive engine went into full gear as Haizen Cobb doubled into centerfield to drive in two runs, Duran and James Cobb, while advancing to third when the ball got past the Okeechobee centerfielder.
Jace Jackson followed with an infield single to short to drive in Haizen Cobb as Avon Park took a 3-0 lead.
An error and a hit batter loaded the bases for Avon Park with two outs, setting the stage for Ronald Cleveland, who singled into centerfield to drive in two runs to give Avon Park a 5-0 lead.
Three consecutive walks to Colton Brice, Mason Bennett and Duran first loaded the bases and forced in two more runs as Avon Park ended the first inning with a 7-0 lead.
Avon Park added three runs in the bottom of the second as James Cobb led off with a single into left centerfield fly ball over the shortstop's reach. A walk to Kaizen Cobb and a multiple base error on a groundball to third by Jace Jackson resulted in two runs to increase Avon Park’s lead to 9-0.
Jackson later scored on a groundball by Jackson Hancock as Avon Park took a 10-0 lead after two innings.
Avon Park added four runs in the bottom of the third, highlighted by a double by James Cobb and an infield single by Kolton Elder as Avon Park widened their lead to 14-0 after three innings.
Okeechobee was able to get their leadoff batter on in the fourth inning, courtesy of an error, though he was thrown out trying to steal second base and the next two batters went down via strikeout and groundball back to the pitcher as Avon Park secured the 14-0 win.
The loss eliminated Okeechobee from the District 8 AAA tournament and moved Avon Park into the Championship game on Sunday against Lake Placid.