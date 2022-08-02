ANDERSON, S.C. — Team Florida rebounded on Sunday after suffering a 6-1 loss on Saturday.
Avon Park AAA All-Stars shutout Team Mississippi 6-0 as it continues its pursuit of a Dixie Youth Baseball Division II World Series title. A pair of pitchers along with some timely hitting helped the Red Devils advance.
They took the lead right from the start on a big extra-base hit from Ty Cleveland. He hammered a pitch deep into left field that rolled to the fence. That brought Jackson Hancock home. Cleveland tried to join him there but unfortunately was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.
Kolton Elder started on the bump for this contest. He made quick work of the top of the Mississippi lineup, sitting it down in order to retire the side. He came back in the second with two strikeouts and a ground out to Kasen Jackson at short to work around a leadoff double as his team maintained a 1-0 lead.
He’d work out of trouble again after his team was held scoreless in the third. The first two baserunners reached and Elder was staring down a two-on-no-out scenario. But he kept his cool, sat the next batter down swinging and forced fly out and ground out to end the frame.
After a clean inning from Elder in the fourth, Avon Park added onto its lead. A two-out single into right field off the bat of Kyler Doughty scored Clay Germaine for a 2-0 advantage. Macoy Pollitt reached on a hit by pitch and Jackson loaded the bases with a walk.
All runners moved up on a passed ball with Doughty scoring from third. An infield hit on a dribbler from Hancock down the third base line scored Pollitt. A line drive into center field brought home Jackson. Through 4.5 the Red Devils led 5-0.
Doughty replaced Elder in the bottom of the fifth after the starter picked up the first two outs. He finished that inning and pitched a perfect sixth with his team up 6-0 to secure the win for Team Florida. Elder earned the victory with 4.2 innings of shutout ball and four strikeouts.
The victory gave the Red Devils an opportunity for revenge as they were once again pitted against Team Georgia for their next contest.