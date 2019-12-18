Last Friday evening, David Cornuet, executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County, with his board of directors, welcomed the citizens and city council of Avon Park to the ribbon cutting ceremony of the dedication and grand re-opening for the newly renovated Avon Park Athletic & Learning Center, located at the Dr. Martin Luther King Sports Complex, 207 E. State St., Avon Park.
“Today, we thank the City of Avon Park and its citizens who helped us to get this facility’s flood damage repaired. This is a positive place for kids. This facility is now equipped that we may provide to the kids of Avon Park a variety of academic, social, and enrichment experiences, so they can see success as a reality for their future. And this amazing new flooring on the basketball court has been well received by the kids. Also, much thanks goes to Stewart Construction for the beautiful work they did creating our reception area, computer lab, director’s office, and teen room. Great futures will start here”, Mr. Cornuet stated.
The event began with an invocation given by the Reverend Brandon Gillis, youth pastor of the Life Church of Avon Park, followed by the keynote speaker, Coach Marcus Dewberry, Avon Park High School basketball coach.
A special certificate of appreciation was presented to First United Methodist Church for their generosity in providing the Boys & Girls Club space at their church while the renovations were being done. Ila Colbern accepted the certificate on behalf of the church.
A dedication plaque was presented to the City of Avon Park’s city council by the Boys & Girls Club’s Board of Directors and Mark Stewart of Stewart Construction. The plaque presented was uniquely designed by Frames & Images of Sebring using a piece of the new basketball court’s rubber flooring.
The ribbon cutting was conducted by City of Avon Park Mayor Garrett Anderson, the city council of Avon Park, and the board of directors, as well as Janice Rearick, chief operating officer of the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County.
The event closed with a benediction by Lt. Tyrone Tyson of the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Prior to giving the benediction, Lt. Tyson made a special announcement on behalf of Heather Hudnell, widow of the late Coach Jerry Hudnell. “Mrs. Hudnell has generously designated the Boys & Girls Club of Highlands County to be the recipients of all memorial gifts made in the honor of her late husband.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County is a 501 ©(3) non-profit organization. Our Mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens. We offer afterschool programs, which provide mentoring, tutoring and enrichment opportunities for children in elementary, middle, and high school, as well as summer programs filled opportunities to have fun while learning. The club has locations in Avon Park and Sebring. For more information about our programs, or how you may volunteer or donate, please visit our website at www.highlandsbgc.org, or contact us by calling 863-451-5401.
Note to the reader: If you are interested in learning more about the Boys & Girls Clubs’ Avon Park site, please visit our Facebook page: Boys & Girls Clubs of Highlands County (@BGCHC). If you would like to tour the Avon Park facility, please contact Florine Anderson at 863-452-4414.