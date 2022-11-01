AVON PARK — On Saturday, the Avon Park Champions Club held their 10th Annual Champions Club Scramble at the River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park.

“This is for the athletic and academic programs at Avon Park High School,” said Vice President of the Avon Park Champions Club Chet Brojek. “Every year the club works with all groups at all levels, elementary to high school. We support everything from football to chorus to band to elementary programs. The ideal is to influence young people.”

