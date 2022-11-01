AVON PARK — On Saturday, the Avon Park Champions Club held their 10th Annual Champions Club Scramble at the River Greens Golf Course in Avon Park.
“This is for the athletic and academic programs at Avon Park High School,” said Vice President of the Avon Park Champions Club Chet Brojek. “Every year the club works with all groups at all levels, elementary to high school. We support everything from football to chorus to band to elementary programs. The ideal is to influence young people.”
There were three flights in the tournament with the place, score and team members listed under each flight.
Flight 1
(1) 57: Jordan Castillo, Hannah Castillo, Gilbert Castillo and George Wrye. (2) 60: Nate Coomes, Steve Young, Mort Jackson and Tom Zwayer. (3) 61: Travis Dunn, Dennis Dunn, Ron Barts and Raleigh Turnbull. (4) 61: Glenn Wotipka, Rodney Davis, Jim Sherman and Doug Gentry. (5) 66: Jerry Whidden, Brooks Whidden, Justin Whidden and Rick Whidden. (6) 67: Anthony Gordon, Carmen Davis, Tyronne Perry and Johnnie Perry.
Flight 2
(1) 58: Bobby Barben, Bobby Barben III, Andy Nunnallee and Walter Nunnallee. (2) 59: J.R. Tary, Charles Tary, Dan Murray and John Harrison. (3) 59: Mike Lamp, Steve Piccone, Steve Swan and Isaac Durrance. (4) 62: Leslie Bergeron, Dave Greenslade, Toni Brooks and Jim Brooks. (5) 63: T.J. Nelson, John Skolnik, Danny Batterbee and John Nelson. (6) 64: Kurt Schell, Keri Schell, Charles Devlin and Steve Zurek. (7) 65: Steve Carter, Sean McCraw, Buddy Hicks and Jon Carter. (8) 68: Bruce Beumel, Craig Snelgrove, Kevin Murphy and Joey Designac.
Flight 3
(1) 59: Joe Williams, Daniel Bazen, Tanner Crumpton and Trace Crumpton. (2) 63: Tyler Jordan, George Wilson, Deron Williams and Harry Williams. (3) 63: Jared Carter, Doug Lemier, Paul Devlin and Mike Thomas. (4) 63: Jay Jones, Dennis Pershing, Chet Brojek and John Upperco. (5) 67: Duane Lewis, Garrett Lewis, David Croom and Josh Fitzgerald. (6) 69: Michael Taylor, B.J. Longley, David Pearlman and Mike Roberts. (7) 70: Scott Dressel, Herb Sommers, Michael Wending and Jeff Holbrooke. (8) 75: John Brown, Jim Jackson, Issac Brown and Larry Galvin.
There were three holes used for the closest-to-the-pin contest, with Andy Nunnallee taking the honors on No. 5 with a tee shot that was 6-feet, 5-inches from the hole; Michael Wending had closest-to-the-pin on No. 12, with a distance of 6-ffet, 1-inch; while Johnny Perry had KP honors on No. 17 with a tee shot 9-feet, 8-inches from the stick.
For more information about the Avon Park Champions Club: visit their website at apchamp ionsclub.com.