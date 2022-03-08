AVON PARK — The Avon Park Champions Club held its 10th Annual Hall of Fame Banquet in which Kimberly Best, Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius, Sherwin Mackintosh and Durrah Martin were inducted into the Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame.
The following brief highlights were taken from the banquet pamphlet with more information on each of this year’s and past inductees post on the Avon Park Champions Club website.
Kimberly Best stamped her name into Avon Park sports folklore in the game of golf. She started playing at the age of 8 and made her first hole-in-one at the age of 13.
With no girls golf team in Highlands County when she entered her freshman year, she played on the boy’s team as a freshman in 1995 in which she placed second at districts and as a sophomore, she won the district championship. She played and lettered all four years in golf at Avon Park and graduated in 1998.
From there she went to Daytona Beach Community College and then the University of Florida where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Recreation, Parks and Tourism.
In 2007, she became the Assistant Golf Professional at the Sebring Municipal Golf Course and later became the Head Golf Professional and has remained in that position till this day.
Dr. Catherine P. Cornelius has a history of accomplishments that would need several full-length articles or a biography written to properly cover. In Avon Park and Highlands County, she is best known as the president of South Florida Community College from 1984 until she retired in 2002.
Honors she has received throughout her lifetime include, but are not limited to the following: named by the University of Florida as one of 47 outstanding all-time alumna in commemoration of 50 years of co-education, named one of the 50 most influential people in the 20th century in Highlands County, Outstanding Citizen of the Year by Avon Park, Sebring and Lake Placid (three separate awards) and the Paul Harris Fellow Award.
Sherwin Mackintosh is another inductee whose life accomplishments and achievements before and after attending Avon Park High School could probably fill volumes and his career at Avon Park High School is no less impressive.
Mackintosh proclaimed in his induction remarks that he was proud to be the first artist inducted into the Avon Park Champions Club Hall of Fame.
From taking piano lessons at the age of 7, performing duets with his sister Ila in local talent contests to joining the band in junior high school.
In high school, Mackintosh was the student conductor and an officer in his junior and senior years and was one of the most decorated band members as he received “Superior” ratings in Solo and Ensemble Competitions for piano, French horn and conducting. He also arranged a fanfare for the band that was later performed on the APHS football field.
Durrah Martin was instrumental in establishing many sports in Avon Park to include the first football team at Avon Park and played on the first basketball team. He managed men’s softball and baseball as well as helping to start the Little League in which he coached the Lions Club team for four years, winning one championship.
Martin was also a founding member of the Lion’s Club and the President of both the Avon Park Firemen’s Association and the Avon Park Athletic Association.
For more information on this year’s inductees and past members of the Avon Park Championship Club Hall of Fame, visit: https://apchampionsclub.com.
Video of the ceremony should be on YouTube within a week or two.