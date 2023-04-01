AVON PARK — Avon Park Community Child Development Center asks Avon Park to come together for children during the Week of the Young Child (April 1-7). As part of the national Week of the Young Child celebrated across the country, Avon Park is honoring young children and all those who make a difference in children’s lives.
“All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for life, and Avon Park has a great opportunity to do our part to help young children,” said Tikia McRae-Robertson, executive director. “Week of the Young Child is a time for Avon Park to recognize that early years are learning years for all young children.”
Week of the Young Child, sponsored by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC), is an opportunity for early childhood programs across the country, including child care and Head Start programs, preschools, and elementary schools, to hold activities to bring awareness to the needs of young children.
Young children and their families depend on the high-quality education and care which help children get a great start and bring lasting benefits to Avon Park. Week of the Young Child is a time to recognize the importance of early learning and early literacy, and to celebrate the teachers and policies that bring early childhood education to young children.
Avon Park Community Child Development Center has 18 early childhood professionals working together to improve professional practice and working conditions in early childhood education, and to build public support for high-quality early childhood education programs.
Avon Park Community Child Development Center is an Affiliate of NAEYC, the largest organization of early childhood educators and others dedicated to improving the quality of early education programs for children from birth through age 8. Founded in 1926, NAEYC has nearly 65,000 members and a national network of more than 300 local, state and regional Affiliates.