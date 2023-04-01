AVON PARK — Avon Park Community Child Development Center asks Avon Park to come together for children during the Week of the Young Child (April 1-7). As part of the national Week of the Young Child celebrated across the country, Avon Park is honoring young children and all those who make a difference in children’s lives.

“All young children need and deserve high-quality early learning experiences that will prepare them for life, and Avon Park has a great opportunity to do our part to help young children,” said Tikia McRae-Robertson, executive director. “Week of the Young Child is a time for Avon Park to recognize that early years are learning years for all young children.”

