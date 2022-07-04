FROSTPROOF — The Avon Park Coach Pitch Dixie All-Star team suffered a setback in the first round of the Dixie Coach Pitch Division II State Tournament in Frostproof on Saturday as they lost to Holmes County 7-4.
Holmes County took an early lead in the first inning as Coston Hires led off with a single and later scored after Jetzen Taylor and Adrion Powell hit singles to give Holmes County a the 1-0 advantage.
Avon Park answered in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs. Kellen Jackson and Duke Galimba led off with back-to-back singles and an error by Holmes County on a ground ball by Wynn O’ Berry tied the game at one as Jackson crossed the plate.
Galimba scored to give Avon Park a 2-1 lead on a fielder’s choice to short by Daniel Cruz.
After a scoreless second inning, Holmes County surged past Avon Park in the top of the third, posting three runs to take a 4-2 lead.
Three straight singles to start the inning by Eli Newsome, Hires and Case Bowers led to one run to tie the game at 2. Jetzen Taylor put Holmes County back on top with a double into left that plated the other two runs.
Avon Park immediately answered with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third. Daniel Cruz got Avon Park back to within one after driving in a run with a single into right center and later scored on an error by Holmes County on a groundball to second to tie the game at four after three innings.
Neither team scored in the fourth and fifth innings as they went in the sixth inning still tied at four.
A solid defensive team that only committed one error in the first five innings, committed two in the sixth and when combined with an infield single gave Holmes County a 5-4 lead. River Worley then hit a single into right center field to drive in two more runs that extended Holmes County lead to three, 7-4
No answer from Avon Park in the bottom of the sixth as Holmes County ended the game on a double play to secure the 7-4 win.
Hires led Holmes County with three hits and Taylor drove in three runs.
The win had Holmes County playing Franklin in the winner’s bracket.
Avon Park will have to fight their way out of the loser’s bracket, beginning with a game against Brooksville.