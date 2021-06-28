FROSTPROOF — The Avon Park T-Ball All-Star team held off the Hardee T-Ball All-Star team, 29-28, on Saturday in the second round of the Florida Dixie State Tournament as Avon Park recorded the last out of the game moments before high winds and heavy rains crept into the area.
In T-Ball, hitting the ball is great, but teams who make the most defensive plays to stop the other team from scoring will usually rule the day.
Hardee started the game hot on offense, scoring six runs in the top of the first. Singles by Easton Gicker and Corbyn Smith followed by a T-Ball homer by Maxx Rodriquez into right field put Hardee up 3-0. Later, a two-run single by Raeven Hurd increased Hardee’s lead to 6-0.
Avon Park responded in the bottom of the first as all 10 batters allowed in an inning got base hits that produced nine runs.
A leadoff single by Kaeley Cunningham, followed by run producing base hits by Jaden Hilton, Lowell Ferguson and Richard Cecil Jr. quickly cut Hardee’s lead in half at 6-3.
Singles by Harper Turner, Kody McIntyre and Brooke King drew Avon Park to within one at 6-5 before a two run single by Maxwell Albritton into right center gave Avon Park a 7-6 lead. A single by Bakely Germaine and a double by Jacob Garcia added two more runs as Avon Park finished the first with a 9-6 lead.
Hardee came out again in the second inning with bats on fire as the first four batters reached and scored as Hardee retook the lead 10-9.
Avon Park answered the call in the bottom of the second as the first four batters reached to score one tie the game at 10 and loaded the bases with no outs, which Ferguson emptied with a grandslam homerun into right field that shifted the lead back to Avon Park at 14-10. Avon Park added one more run to finish the second inning with a 15-10 lead.
The third inning was an inning of defense as Avon Park held Hardee to one run and Hardee shutout Avon Park as Avon Park finished the third inning with a four-run lead at 15-11.
Both teams offensively came back alive in the fourth inning as Hardee scored seven runs in the top half to retake the lead 18-15. Avon Park displayed some offensive power in the bottom of the fourth as back-to-back doubles by Ferguson and Cecil Jr. brought in a pair of runs as Avon Park sliced Hardee’s lead to one at 18-17.
Later in the fourth, home runs by McIntrye and Garcia plated five runs as Avon Park forged ahead 22-18.
Avon Park outscored Hardee 7-4 in the fifth inning to increase their lead to seven, 29-22, heading into the sixth and final inning.
Hardee closed the gap to 29-28 after eight batters and one out as the storms closed in on the ball field. A force at second left Hardee with one batter left to tie the game. The point became mute as Hardee’s last hope was caught in the form of a pop up to Avon Park’s second baseman to end the game and secure the win for Avon Park, just in time as heavy rains pelted the area just a few minutes later.
With the win, Avon Park moved on to the next round in the winner’s bracket that played 11 a.m. on Sunday, then again, win or lose, at 2 p.m.