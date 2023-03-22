AVON PARK — The day started out a little cool, but it warmed up to be a perfect day for the Avon Park Founders Garden Club plant sale. For a small club there were numerous plants for sale. There were plumeria, porterweed, angel’s trumpet, orchids, dragon fruit, pencil cactus and peace lily to name a few. Members of the club gave advice on which plants to purchase and instructions on planting.
A bake sale proved to be popular with attendees. The large chocolate chip cookies were a favorite. There were also biscotti, brownies, colorfully frosted sugar cookies and Rice Krispie treats.