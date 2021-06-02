Avon Park Founders Garden Club installs new officers

AVON PARK — The Avon Park Founders Garden Club closed their gardening year with a combined business meeting, installation of new officers and a lunch at the Jacaranda Hotel. Outgoing President Anita Helbig thanked the group for their support with their events during the past year. The club maintained the Chamber of Commerce garden, assisted the Historical Society with landscape at the Historical Museum, held a plant sale, presented the Yard of the Month Award, decorated A.P. city hall at Christmas and collected newspapers for a local business.
Outgoing Secretary Theresa Serafin had the honor of installing officers as she used the Club tree, the Jacaranda, in inducting the club officers for a two year term. Betty Hannah gave a wonderful reading of the club’s history. New officers representing the club are President Rosie Longanecker, First Vice President Fran Beers, Second Vice President Andrea Albritton, Secretary Pat Sboto and Treasurer Anita Helbig.
Serafin worked very hard to make this day special for the members. At each place setting was a poem on a beautifully printed card, about a tree and how it relates to people. Table centerpieces were bowls filled with pine cones sprayed purple, as the Jacaranda flower is purple. As each officer was inducted, she was presented with a purple cone. Newly inducted President Longanecker asked for the continuing support of the members in the next two years. Members were asked for suggestions for projects and programs. The business meeting was adjourned and the members enjoyed a delicious lunch. The club will meet again in September. For information about the club, phone 863-452-1927.
Photo caption: Newly installed officers of the Avon Park Founders Garden Club. Secretary Pat Sboto, President Rosie Longanecker, Second Vice-president Andrea Albritton, Treasurer Anita Helbig and First Vice-president Fran Beers.